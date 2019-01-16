The One Product Every Eyeliner Novice Should Be Using

Eyeliner is wonderful — there's nothing like a bold graphic line or subtle cat-eye flick to make any look pop — but applying eyeliner is a different story altogether. Unless you've mastered the craft (and more power to you), drawing lines on the lids can get dicey, a struggle that ends with you looking like you fell asleep with a Sharpie in your hand. But what if we told you that there are options out there that are actually ideal for beginners... and you might even have had them in your makeup bag this entire time?
Potted gel liners aren't just for fine-arts majors; in fact, they're deceptively easy to use. "The great thing about gel liner is that you can use the formula with any type of brush, and it’s easier to control because you have time before it dries down," says Cassandra Garcia, lead editorial makeup artist for Bobbi Brown. "You can also easily layer it, and if you make a mistake you can use your finger to blend and create an easy smokey eye."
So, if you're still at beginner level (like 80% of the eyeliner-wearing world) or just want to take a break from liquid formulas, it might be time to add a gel to your routine. Ahead, we round up the best gel eyeliners to help you fake it 'til you make it as a liner pro. No worries — your secret's safe with us.
