13 Winged Eyeliner Looks That Are Far From Basic

The moment you master winged eyeliner, the classic shape becomes the only thing you want to wear. It's like the first time you learn how to properly cut an avocado, and you instantly transform into a Masterchef — in your mind — and post perfectly plated avocado toast on Instagram every morning. (You go, Glen Coco.) But that black flick can get real old, real fast — and that's when it's time to start challenging yourself.
On Instagram, celebrities and makeup pros are always experimenting with different winged eyeliner looks. From graphic shapes to bold colors, there are hundreds of variations that you've haven't tapped into yet. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best wings that we've saved lately so that you don't have to go digging through your feed for inspiration. Oh, and if you're not the best at eyeliner, no worries — some of these not-so-basic shapes are meant to be abstract.