The Pro-Approved Waterproof Eyeliners You Can Count On This Summer

You can imagine our surprise when we once heard a famous makeup artist say that she doesn't believe in waterproof eyeliner. “Who needs their makeup waterproof? It’s not like you go swimming with a full face,” she argued.
She’s right about the swimming part. But as liner lovers who sweat like crazy when we work out or partake in club life, whose eyes water spontaneously and suffer from insane allergies this time of year, and who break down during emotional films (what, like you don't?), we'd argue that we only need waterproof eyeliner.
It’s a revelation that begs the question: What's the best waterproof eyeliner out there? We took it to our favorite makeup artists (the ones who ready the likes of Tessa Thompson and Reese Witherspoon for red carpet events and extensive press junkets) to find out. Ahead, 14 reasons why sweat, tears, or even a dip in the pool won’t get in the way of precisely-rimmed eyes this summer.