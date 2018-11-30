27 Eyeliners That Won't Smear — No Matter What

Eyeliner can be the saving grace of the time-strapped. A quick swipe and you've got a statement makeup look that takes no time to create. But liner is also notoriously finicky — who hasn't accidentally wiped their eye only to smudge that practiced flick? Suddenly, your perfectly defined gaze is looking more raccoon than ravishing.
Fortunately, there is a fix for this problem: long-wear liner. These stay-put pens, pots, and pencils grab tight to your lid and hold on for dear life. They're so good, you might find your only issue is how the hell to get them off. (Hint: We love a good cleansing oil for this particular task.)
Ahead, the eyeliners you can trust to stay in place — no matter what you throw at them.
