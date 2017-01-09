10 Eyeliners That Won’t Smear — No Matter What

Eyeliner can be the saving grace of the time-strapped girl. A quick swipe and you've got a statement makeup look that takes literally no time to create. But liner is also notoriously finicky — who hasn't accidentally wiped your eye only to smudge your perfectly sketched flick? Suddenly, your perfectly defined gaze is looking more raccoon than ravishing.
Fortunately, there is a fix for this primping problem: long-wear liner. These stay-put pens, pots, and pencils grab on tight to your lid and hold on for dear life. They're so good, you might find your only issue is how the hell to get them off your lids. (Hint: We love a good cleansing oil for this particular task.)
Ahead, the R29 beauty team's top picks for stay-in-place liners.