When you find the eyeliner that makes you feel like a skilled makeup artiste even though you're just kind of winging it (literally), you buy those skinny tubes in bulk, so you never have to drag another dry pencil around your fragile eye area ever again. The only challenge is finding that elusive formula in the first place.
Well, challenge accepted — we're here to help guide your eyeliner journey. Over the past few months, our R29 editors have tested over $156 worth of eyeliners for this year's Beauty Innovator Awards, and we unanimously agreed that this liquid liner is the one to stockpile.
Ahead, find out which incredible eyeliner changed our cat eyes and kitten flicks for the better, plus the three runner-up formulas that are also smudge-proof, soft, and a cinch to apply.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.