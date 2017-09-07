Strobed, highlighted, glowy, dewy — whatever you want to call it, radiant skin is in. So it’s no wonder why model, feminist, and total badass Miski Muse chooses what she dubs an “allover highlighted radiant look” as her go-to power face. (She even layers on two different highlighter formulas to achieve it, but more on that later.) For Muse, makeup is a form of self-expression and a source of happiness. "Some days, if I'm feeling down, putting on a little bit of concealer gives me that push that I need, says Muse. "Knowing that I put five minutes of my time towards myself instead of lying down or going through Facebook makes me feel good." Above, Muse shows us how she accentuates her natural features and creates the look that makes her feel like the boss that she is.
To try it yourself, start by applying a primer all over, and then dab on a full-coverage foundation, like COVERGIRL Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation* featuring SPF 20 — it makes for the perfect base for a dewy look. Blend it in with a sponge applicator, and then apply concealer as needed. Muse likes to use three different formulas on her brows to get them just right: a pencil to add shape, a brow powder to fill them in, and a brow mascara to set the look. Next, sweep on a shimmery eyeshadow that’s one or two shades darker than your natural eyelids, and swipe a brown eyeliner onto your bottom waterlines for added definition. Follow up with two coats of mascara and some bronzer (aka Muse's makeshift contour) along your hairline, jawline, and below your cheekbones. Now it’s time for the pièce de résistance — highlighter. Apply a creamy formula to the high points of your face, where light naturally hits: along the bridge of your nose, your Cupid’s bow, your upper cheekbones, and your chin. To get even more glow — because you can never have too much — use a fan brush to layer a gold pressed powder eyeshadow. Last but not least, Muse likes to line her lips with a nude liner and then mix brown and bubblegum-pink liquid lipsticks to create her perfect nude. Now go on, try this look and get your glow on.
*Use as directed.
