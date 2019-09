Why Lipstick Is The Only Makeup I Wear

I always try to choose characters that I can get behind and believe in, but I remember being very, very young on one of my first professional jobs where I had to wear a half wig in this television movie that took place in the ’50s. They insisted that I cut my bangs in this weird way to accommodate the wig and I did not want to do it, but I didn’t know how to say no at the time. So I did it and it was awful — I looked terrible. I love a wig, though, and the most exciting version is the one Candy wears in The Deuce , where we don’t have to pretend it’s not one.