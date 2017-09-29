Why Lipstick Is The Only Makeup I Wear

I’m really curious to see what my daughters are drawn to and what their style will be like. I used to draw a little star on my daughter’s cheek or make a little sparkly line coming off of her eyes if we were going to see The Nutcracker or something, but I don’t think that young kids should wear makeup or dye their hair. I’ll see some of the older kids at their school with their faces just covered in makeup and I want to say, “You have such beautiful skin and eyebrows and lashes — you look so great without anything on!” But I have to check myself and say, that’s just my style.