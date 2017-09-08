Despite its inherently misogynistic subject matter, with scenes that include female objectification and assault, The Deuce tells its story in a way that gives voice to women. That’s largely in part due to the character of Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a wry, detached prostitute who’s immersed in Times Square culture, but intellectually floating above it all. Candy's able to bring natural artistry to her area of employment, and becomes an porn producer.