For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore the relationship between strong women and the makeup they choose to wear — or not. In partnership with NYX, our latest subject is Sunny Poudel, a Nepalese American beauty content creator and dental student. This story was told to Fawnia Soo Hoo and edited for length and clarity.
When I moved halfway across the world from Nepal to Falls Church, Virginia at 14 years old, the first friend I made was a girl named Lily. I had this little drugstore lip gloss and she asked me what it was — and then: “Can I use it?” So I shared it with her. That was how makeup started for me — as a way to connect and make friends.
In Nepal, I played around with makeup, but for the most part, it was reserved for special occasions. When I moved to the states, I felt out of place, insecure, different as a person of color living in a predominantly white area and going to a school where no one looked like me — so I hid behind makeup. Eyeliner was the only makeup my parents allowed me to wear to school, and I remember going to the CVS near my house to buy my first — NYX caught my attention because it was affordable and accessible.
Looking back at pictures, my foundation was about 20 shades too light, but at the time, it made me feel better about myself. It felt like I was taking care of myself. Then I quickly realized makeup was a way to bond with others, and I started to do my friends’ makeup.
And it was a way to connect with my mom, too. I used to basically force my little sister to let me do her makeup — she was my muse — and my mom would reprimand me and say, “You can't buy makeup; you shouldn't do this to her.” Eventually, my mom started to ask me if I could do her makeup for her, especially if she had events to go to.
My dad, though, yelled at me for wearing makeup. “You need to focus on school,” he’d say. “You’re not gonna get anywhere if you're putting on makeup.” But when I started dental school, he realized that makeup — and being creative — helps me deal with stress. And it allows me the opportunity to meet people in a completely different industry. Now, he’s incredibly supportive. He gets it now.
Growing up, I knew I wanted to be in healthcare. As an immigrant daughter, I was the one translating at doctor's appointments for my mother, explaining things to her in a way that made sense. I saw how overwhelming it could be to navigate the healthcare system without that support. I wanted to be part of a field where I could provide that help. For me, dentistry isn't just about fixing teeth — it’s about representation, combined with a deeper sense of purpose to help people.
At the same time, I was a super artistic child, and I began to post makeup looks and upload YouTube videos, not really knowing where that would lead. When I came to New York to pursue my dental career, I started posting more consistently, because the city inspires me. People say New York is the place where all your dreams come true, and I know it’s corny, but it’s true. I’m in a city where so many things can be true, where all my dreams can come true. Why do I have to give one up for the other? Both dentistry and makeup are equally important to me, and both are a true reflection of who I am.
In dentistry, there are rules, guidelines, and a specific way things are supposed to be done. Everything has to be precise and follow an exact order. You're working in millimeters. As much as I love the structure and organization, I also don’t want to think about it after a long day at school. When I come home, I get to be creative. I get to try something different and fun. With makeup, there are no rules. I’m free to create and let things take shape however they want. Because of that, it takes the pressure off. I’m free to “mess up.” And sometimes when I do “mess up,” it leads me to a whole new makeup look I hadn’t planned. I love that makeup lets me express myself without any limitations.
Makeup is my break from school, and, when I'm in school, it's my break from everything else. It's like turning off one part of my brain when I'm doing the other. One helps balance the other out.
Honestly, I’m not sure if I would love makeup if I was doing it all the time. But the fact that I focus on it at such a specific time allows me to be more creative. Here’s an example: I saw some photos of people with bleached eyebrows. I loved the look, so I tried it and shared it with my audience. Not everyone liked it on me, but who cares? It was fun. So much of my inspiration comes from seeing makeup on people who don’t look like me and wanting to know how it’ll look on me.
Before, I used to stick with one makeup look. Now, I want to push myself out of my comfort zone, to experiment with trends and ideas I wouldn’t normally try. Whenever I want to experiment with colorful, creative looks, I always turn to NYX for inspiration — the brand is such a great source for ideas and creativity. I did a red lip for the first time, and I loved it; I immediately felt like a boss woman. And that’s the beauty of it all: I love that the way I perceive myself changes based on what makeup I'm wearing.
And I still love the fact that makeup brings people together. It’s been that way my whole life, and it’s how I made one of my closest friends at dental school. We were at a party in our first year, and she was upset. She wanted to go home because she thought she looked oily. I said to her, “Girl, I have my beauty powder right here.”
It was the first time we met, and we laugh about it to this day. “How were you so comfortable just blotting my face?” she asked me recently. And I replied, “Because I saw you needed it.” I love that about makeup.
