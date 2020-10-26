I've had moments of discouragement, for sure. There were plenty of times where I would care about what others thought about me and my abilities. I've gotten some comments about it on social media, too. But going into shoots lately has proven that not only can I do this, but I am actually good at it. Pursuing my passion despite any doubt or negativity has taught me that I am allowed to explore different sides of myself. I am able to tap into different characters and personalities on camera. My body literally becomes a tool to express different emotions, which puts the fun back in the path for me.