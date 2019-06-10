Mollie and I always like to try things we’ve never done before, and a graphic eye was the result of us experimenting on set. For stage, I’d want this look to pop so you could see it from the crowd. I might add a small rhinestone toward the edge of the outer lashes. I tend to wear a glossy lip on stage, mainly because if I wear color, it travels — on the mic, on my face. Once when I was wearing red lipstick, I came off stage to find it had smudged, and I had this big red dot on my chin. With gloss, it can be all over my chin and no one knows but me.