The Real Deal

I've been really into my skin since shaving my hair off three months ago. I've moved away from wearing so much foundation and instead I embrace my natural features — but in a hyper-natural, futuristic way. It makes me feel good and like people can see me at my most "chill" look and still relate it back to me. For me, that includes a super bronzy highlight, some lashes, maybe some mascara, and gloss. I like wearing glosses that make my lips look really plump. I'll sometimes layer a clear gloss over a shimmery one to make it look even more intense without having to wear too much product on my lips, which just gets all over your face. A style like this makes me feel really cute, and it's especially nice that it's fast. It used to take me two hours to do my makeup; something like this only takes me 30 minutes.