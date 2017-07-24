The fashion and beauty industries are moving in such a positive direction, and it's grown so much in even just the last three years. But I want to see even more diversity in the industry and Instagram has allowed me to further that process in ways I never could have imagined. In the end, if I can use my job as a way to encourage and uplift people to pursue their dreams, then I've done what I set out to do. It's amazing to be able to be a light and role model for other girls who never had anything like this.