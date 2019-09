In her opening monologue, the first-time host gets ironic when she says that she "never gets to do things like this because I am always cast the 'strong, independent woman.'" She wishes for the day she can play the "naggy girlfriend." Then, Chastain commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Women's March . Bringing out Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong stand on either side of the host wearing shirts emblazoned with the words " Time's Up " and " Me Too " while singing the old Leslie Gore track, "You Don't Own Me."