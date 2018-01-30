The big question going into the 52nd Super Bowl this Sunday is whether the underdog Eagles can take down the seemingly invincible Tom Brady — er, Patriots.
If Brady is able to lead his team to a victory, it will be his sixth win and New England's second victory in a row. If the Eagles pull off the upset, they'll find redemption from their last trip to the Super Bowl in 2005, when they lost to the Patriots by three points. Lest you doubt the enthusiasm of Philadelphia fans going into Sunday's big game, remember that cops greased the city's light poles with crisco before the team's face-off against the Vikings — and some people climbed them anyways. Not to mention the excitement on display last weekend. That's commitment to the cheering cause.
Of course, if you're just in it for the ridiculous ads and halftime show there's plenty lined up there, too. Sprint is having influencers tweet a video of a creepy-looking robot named Evelyn, who is apparently very excited about the game — and may haunt your dreams after whatever ad spot she shows up in.
This is Evelyn. Clearly, she’s pretty excited about 020418 – are you ready to watch the Big Game? Follow @Sprint to see what they’re up to… ? #SB52 #EvelynIsLearning #sponsored pic.twitter.com/GvP0L0m1q6— Elizabeth T (@ItsEMT) January 30, 2018
Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake will return to the halftime show for the first time since his infamous 2004 performance with Janet Jackson. It's doubtful that a "wardrobe malfunction" will happen this time around. Earlier in the evening, Pink will sing the national anthem.
All the action will kick off this Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Thanks to a newly minted partnership between the NFL and Verizon, you'll be able to stream the game for free on your phone via the NFL mobile app and the Yahoo Sports app. You can also go to NBC Sports online or the NBC Sports app to catch the game live.
If you signed up for Hulu Live ($39.99 per month), YouTube TV ($35 per month), or Sling Blue ($25 per month), simply head to NBC to watch.
