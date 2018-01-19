Story from Beauty

Twitter Can't Stop Comparing Millie Bobby Brown To This Famous Actress

Samantha Sasso
Finding celebrities that look like other celebrities is one of the internet's favorite pastimes. There are your common comparisons, like Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill or Avril Lavigne and Evan Rachel Wood. Then, there are ones no one saw coming. In fact, the most recent evidence of A-list doppelgängers is so surprising, it's left everyone on Twitter in quite the tizzy.
Photo: The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
We know Millie Bobby Brown as the breakout star from the Netflix hit Stranger Things. But besides being a multi-nominated actress at just 13 years old — who you can bet will be a Hollywood icon before she is old enough to apply for a driver's license — she also shares an uncanny resemblance to another, Academy Award-winning actress who has starred in at least 40 films? According to Twitter, that person would be Natalie Portman during her teen years.
After Twitter user @FreddyAmazin uploaded a post comparing old photos of Portman and Brown — in which he wrote "I NEED ANSWERS" alongside a collage of the two stars — fans started adding evidence to the thread to prove his point. And there are a lot of similarities: the eyebrows, the bob, the movie star smile.
But the resemblance isn't only in their physical characteristics. The two also share something else: talent and industry recognition. Both actresses received their very first award nominations at the age of 13. While Portman won the Awards Circuit Community award in 1994 for her work in Léon, Brown took home a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding ensemble for Stranger Things. Fancy that.
