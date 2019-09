Twitter Can't Stop Comparing Millie Bobby Brown To This Famous Actress

We know Millie Bobby Brown as the breakout star from the Netflix hit Stranger Things. But besides being a multi-nominated actress at just 13 years old — who you can bet will be a Hollywood icon before she is old enough to apply for a driver's license — she also shares an uncanny resemblance to another, Academy Award-winning actress who has starred in at least 40 films? According to Twitter, that person would be Natalie Portman during her teen years.