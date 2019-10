Natalie Portman Explains The Diaper Controversy Over Her New Astronaut Movie

Here’s the real-life version of what happened next. After her relationship with Oefelein ended, Nowak drove from Houston to Orlando to confront Oefelein’s new girlfriend, U.S. Air Force Capt. Colleen Shipman. Nowak brought several potentially lethal weapons with her, including pepper spray, a BB gun, and an eight-inch knife, according to The New York Times. She was also prepared for other challenges: Nowak reportedly wore a diaper, as Portman said, presumably so as to not be slowed down by bathroom breaks. Nowak was later arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and murder.