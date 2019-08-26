Natalie Portman & Her Southern Accent Will Do Anything To Get To Space In Lucy In The Sky Trailer

Few of us can imagine looking at the curve of the Earth from a bird's eye view. In the trailer for new movie Lucy In the Sky, Natalie Portman's titular astronaut is so desperate to relive the moment that she'll go to extreme lengths to get back there.
In the trailer, Portman's Lucy Cola, a brilliant mind with a Southern drawl, returns home from a long mission to her husband (Dan Stevens) but can't quite get in touch with reality. When she meets Mark Goodwin (Jon Hamm), there are instant sparks. Mark can tell "who has walked in space, just from looking at them," something that piques Lucy's curiosity. Soon, the two are embroiled in an affair, but when Lucy discovers that Mark may be sabotaging her attempts to get back to space, all hell breaks loose.
Advertisement
"I know what you're doing," Lucy whispers in Mark's ear in the trailer. "But you're gonna lose. Because I'm a winner."
Lucy In the Sky is based loosely on the true story of NASA's Lisa Nowak, who went to space in 2006 as a robotics specialist for the International Space Station. A year later, Nowak was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of U.S. Air Force Captain Colleen Shipman at the Orlando airport. At the time, Shipman was dating Nowak's former boyfriend and fellow astronaut William Oefelein. Charges against Nowak later included attempted murder after prosecutors argued that Nowak had weapons in her possession that suggested bodily harm to Shipman. Following the ordeal, Nowak and Oefelein were dismissed from NASA.
At one point in the trailer, Lucy dons a blonde wig in what is possibly a reference to the wig Nowak wore during her kidnapping attempt. She also reportedly wore diapers on her kidnapping journey so she wouldn't have to stop to pee. Just how closely this story will follow this bizarre slice of reality, however, remains to be seen.
Lucy In the Sky was initially slated to star Reese Witherspoon, who dropped out of the project (then called Pale Blue Dot) to shoot season 2 of Big Little Lies. Witherspoon produces the film, which is helmed by Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley in his feature directorial debut.
Check out the trailer below. Lucy In the Sky hits theaters October 4, 2019.
Advertisement