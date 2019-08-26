Natalie Portman & Her Southern Accent Will Do Anything To Get To Space In Lucy In The Sky Trailer

In the trailer, Portman's Lucy Cola, a brilliant mind with a Southern drawl, returns home from a long mission to her husband (Dan Stevens) but can't quite get in touch with reality. When she meets Mark Goodwin (Jon Hamm), there are instant sparks. Mark can tell "who has walked in space, just from looking at them," something that piques Lucy's curiosity. Soon, the two are embroiled in an affair, but when Lucy discovers that Mark may be sabotaging her attempts to get back to space, all hell breaks loose.