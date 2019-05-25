Moby has issued an apology to Natalie Portman — not for saying they dated when Portman claims they hadn’t, but for not getting her approval to mention her in his recently released memoir. So, that’s...something.
The DJ posted on Instagram on white background with black text “from moby, an apology,” writing that many of the criticisms of his book regarding his inclusion of Portman were “very valid.” In his memoir, Then It Fell Apart, he asserted that the two had briefly dated when he was 33 and Portman was 20, a claim that Portman outright denied.
“It was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” Moby wrote. When the book was released, Portman was quick to negate claims that they had been romantically involved, calling his behavior “inappropriate.”
She also clarified that she had in fact just turned 18 when the two met. Moby reacted to Portman’s response by publicly accusing Portman of lying about their romantic history. “I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress,” Moby continued.
He continued by broadening his apology to anyone he mentioned in the book without letting them know in advance. Moby ended his apology post by circling back to Portman, saying, “Also, I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”
