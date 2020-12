Natalie Portman Explains How Her Early Roles Negatively Affected Her Sexuality

Though borne out of the painful trauma of being sexualized as a child, Portman doesn’t at all regret the decision she made to create such strict boundaries around the roles that she took on so early in her career. Her coping mechanism — being hyper-selective about her projects — was not in vain because it ultimately kept her “safe” as a young upstart in an industry that is so often dangerous to young women. Plus, the roles that followed her strict self-policing weren't too bad, either; Portman's filmography also includes the Star Wars trilogy, Close, V for Vendetta , Black Swan, and roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor story arc