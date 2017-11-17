You may recall a time in the mid '00s when Natalie Portman shaved her head. It was right around the time she appeared in a sketch for the Lonely Island on Saturday Night Live. That sketch is now iconic, and Portman has a trim pixie cut in it.
That was all for V for Vendetta, the film adaptation of Alan Moore's graphic novel. That's how I categorize this movie: It's the film for which Natalie Portman shaved her head. And, it's the film that features the Tchaikovsky festival overture entitled "The Year 1812".
And, better yet, the movie is making its way back to Netflix. Refinery29 can exclusively announced that V for Vendetta, which was released in 2005, will arrive on Netflix on December 1. (The full list of Netflix titles arriving in December will be published on Monday, November 20.)
As of October 2017, V For Vendetta enjoyed a spot on Netflix already — you might say it was one of the better actions movies on Netflix. It was certainly one of the best movies to watch on a Friday night. It has everything: totalitarianism, Tchaikovsky, and a masked man who is somehow, erm, very attractive. Netflix removed it from the queue in November, presumably because all good things must come to an end. (Or because Netflix has finite contracts with movie distributors that must come to an end.)
Not a month later, V for Vendetta will be back, and you can enjoy this eerie tale of a totalitarian government once more! The aforementioned Portman plays Evey, a British TV producer who is kidnapped by V (Hugo Weaving), an anarchist who hopes to overthrow the current regime. The movie takes place in a not-so-distant future where homoeroticism is a crime and a fascist state called the Norsefire Party runs Britain. The year is 2027, which — fun fact! — is only ten years away. In the film, the U.S. is mentioned as a country divided by civil war, so. Just something to think about.
Watch the trailer for V for Vendetta, below.
