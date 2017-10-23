Everything Leaving Netflix In November

The holiday season is fast approaching, and it's already time to start thinking about what you're going to watch while you're home for Thanksgiving in November. There's a lot to be thankful for next month on Netflix, but don't go rejoicing too soon. We've just recovered from the streaming service losing 30 Rock in October, and now another iconic sitcom is on its way out: How I Met Your Mother. Season 1-9 are leaving, and taking with them other shows like Legends and Black Books.
As far as movies are concerned, a lot of your childhood favorites are also running out of time. There's Sky High and Hannah Montana: The Movie both leaving on November 5, shortly followed by Goosebumps and The Break-Up later in the month.
Some big, big names are also leaving, like all three Matrix movies, Twilight, and V For Vendetta, so movie night with your parents just got a lot harder to plan.
Weirdly, despite the approaching holiday season, Netflix is clearing house when it comes to their Christmas titles. We just lost Love Actually, and in November we're not just losing Christmas With The Kranks, but also all the Christmas episodes of Thomas & Friends. All we can hope is that this means a bunch of new Christmas titles are making their way online sometime soon.
The rest of the movies and TV shows exiting the platform are a bit more random, like Ben Stiller's The Heartbreak Kid and the now-iconic The Human Centipede: First Sequence. To find out what else is leaving as 2017 draws to a close, read ahead!