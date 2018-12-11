But that wasn't always the plan?

"We filmed the final performance scene for two days, but it didn't all come together until the morning of. I hadn't had a chance to test any of the makeup looks on Natalie just due to her schedule, but I had discussed [with Corbet] doing a Bowie-inspired aesthetic on the backup dancers. Eventually, I saw photos from the set and Celeste's costume, which was very dark and brooding, so I decided to ditch my original idea of putting her in black, sort of intergalactic makeup. The makeup turned out to be something I just pulled out of my kit, colors I thought would flatter her skin tone and hair, like pink, silver, and blue. One of the hairstylists on the team is a performer, too, so he had a ton of jewels and rhinestones I ended up using to complete her look."