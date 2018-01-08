Natalie Portman, a.k.a Queen Amidala, cannot be stopped, according to America Ferrara. Ferrara and Portman went as dates to the 2018 Golden Globes, where Portman, on her way to the ceremony, started thanking police officers for wearing all black.
In a video posted to her Instagram story, Ferrara asked a jubilant Portman, "What did you just say to the cops?"
"Thanks, guys, for wearing black in solidarity with us!" Portman hollered. The police officers pictured look like they're dressed in all black. (According to the LA Times, Los Angeles police officers wear dark blue uniforms that appear black. The color is called "LAPD Navy.")
Advertisement
"Thanks for wearing black! Thanks for driving black cars!" Ferrara adds, laughing.
Many Golden Globe attendees will be wearing black this year in solidarity of the Time's Up movement, an initiative announced this past weekend. Both Portman and Ferrara are enthusiastic participants — and they happen to be dates tonight. (Also revealed on Ferrara's Instagram story: Portman just joined Instagram!) The actresses are in black gowns, as per the initiative.
"We want to show our solidarity with each other, with women everywhere who are experiencing violence and abuse in the workplace, and to bring attention to the Time’s Up fund, the legal defense fund, and try and drive more funding toward that resource for women and men," Portman told Vulture earlier this week regarding the decision to wear black dresses.
Of course, the police officers have to wear black, or LAPD navy, if you will. But, in an ideal world, they'd be wearing black in solidarity with the Time's Up initiative. And for now, at the 2018 Golden Globes, it'd be nice to live in an ideal world. Portman and Ferrera, who were giggling through their Instagram stories all night, certainly are.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement