The Internet Calls Out The Golden Globes For Disregarding Female Directors

The Golden Globe nominations are out, and there's one specific category the internet is not happy about. The nominations for best director motion picture don't include a single woman:
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonough, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
As you can imagine, people were pretty vocal about their feelings on Twitter, and called out the women they felt were overlooked, specifically Greta Gerwig (Ladybird, the most critically acclaimed film of the year until yesterday, when a male critic downvoted it), Patty Jenkins (the inspiring Wonder Woman) and Dee Rees (Mudbound, which looks at the racial issues that shaped our country and are still relevant today), as Refinery29's Anne Cohen notes.
The biggest disappointment of the morning: No Greta Gerwig. No Dees Rees. No Patty Jenkins. The #GoldenGlobes nominated five men for best director.— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) December 11, 2017
Some weighted in with sarcastic, if unsurprised, comments. "Cool, cool, cool, cool."
Memes were also employed to drive the point home that yet again, the Globes overlooked female filmmakers.
Another pointed out that on top of the snubs on women directors, the Globe nominations also skipped Jordan Peele, whose critically acclaimed Get Out tackled racial issues and won over huge audiences.
The #GoldenGlobes could have nominated Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees, Jordan Peele or even Patty Jenkins for Best Director. But no, we got five white men. Very disappointed.— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) December 11, 2017
And author/host Alicia Malone pointed out the extremely painful statistics, noting that women have been nominated only seven times in 75 years for the best director category, and only one woman has won: Barbra Streisand back in 1983 (of course Barbra won).
Only seven times in 75 years have women been nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes: Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow twice, Ava DuVernay and Barbra Streisand twice (who is the only woman to have won for Yentl in 1983)— Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) December 11, 2017
This is especially disappointing in light of how the Emmys this year celebrated women behind the camera, and how being behind the camera allows women to create great roles for other women.
Nicole Kidman has said repeatedly that she and Reese Witherspoon created Big Little Lies out of "frustration" over not being offered great roles. Because even in 2017, the two Oscar-winning women weren't being offered exciting, worthy roles. And it seems if women aren't behind the camera as directors and producers, that just isn't happening.
