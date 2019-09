The Internet Calls Out The Golden Globes For Disregarding Female Directors

As you can imagine, people were pretty vocal about their feelings on Twitter, and called out the women they felt were overlooked, specifically Greta Gerwig ( Ladybird , the most critically acclaimed film of the year until yesterday, when a male critic downvoted it), Patty Jenkins ( the inspiring Wonder Woman) and Dee Rees (Mudbound, which looks at the racial issues that shaped our country and are still relevant today), as Refinery29's Anne Cohen notes.