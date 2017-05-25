James Franco Just Landed A Dramatic New Role

It's hard to imagine stoner Saul Silver from from Pineapple Express or bad boy Daniel Desario from Freaks and Geeks promoting a luxe cologne — but the time has come, people.
Coach just announced James Franco as the face of its new men's fragrance. There's no word yet on what the campaign will look like (please be dramatic and breathy) or what the actual juice will smell like (weed and manuscripts?), but we are excited nonetheless.
According to WWD, Franco's "harmonious dualities" are what make him just the right fit for the gig. "James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy,” said Stuart Vevers, Coach's creative director. “He’s handsome, there’s a bit of danger and he’s thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific. He represents so many of the references I’ve used at Coach — references of American style that resonate around the world.”
Franco added this gem, telling WWD, "Creativity is the way I engage with life. It's the way I engage with other people and communicate, and it's really the way I find meaning in life. I enjoyed collaborating with Stuart [Vevers, creative director]. There are a lot of references to Coach tradition in his designs, but with an added spin, and that idea is something I have done in my creative work."
You'll have to wait until this fall, when the brand's first men's cologne hits the market, to find out what Franco really smells like.
