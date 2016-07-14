James Franco has some explaining to do.
Though she's still best friends with former Dawson's Creek co-star Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps didn't share that kind of bond with James Franco on the set of Freaks and Geeks. The actors played on-off couple Kim and Daniel on the beloved show, and Philipps admits there was a lot of bad blood between them.
"James Franco and I really didn't get along when we were on Freaks and Geeks," she told Andy Cohen during Watch What Happens Live this week. "We were 19 and we really, really disliked each other."
Things even got physical.
"Yeah, he shoved me to the ground once," she added, laughing at the memory. "It was really brutal."
She says the two have since "made amends."
"We're friends now, and we like each other now, as adults, but as kids we did not get along," she clarified.
Watch her explain in the clip below.
