Is James Franco Trying To Blow Up His Brother's Wedding To Alison Brie?

James Franco appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and might have let a little more information slip than he intended about his brother Dave's upcoming nuptials. Franco was talking relationships with Colbert and recounted a story about his brother Tom's girlfriend, Iris. She told James a Mexican saying that if a younger brother gets married before the older one, the older brother will never get married.
Franco explained to Colbert that both of his brothers are in serious relationships. "I've got like two months," he said.
Wait, what? Dave Franco and Alison Brie have been very private about their wedding plans. Back in May, the youngest Franco even said they might choose to elope.
So what is this "two months" that older brother James is talking about?
"Davie, the youngest, is engaged and is going to get married early next year," Franco told Colbert.
Early next year could, honestly, mean April — but it could also mean two weeks from now.
Colbert didn't dwell on the offhanded comment, instead focusing on James' single life. In a funny moment, the eldest Franco asked Colbert what he would do if his daughter or son brought him home as a date.
"I would wish either of them the best of luck to tie you down," Colbert joked.
