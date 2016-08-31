Alison Brie's new role will have her showing off her sense of humor and her dropkick.
According to Vulture, Brie will play a female wrestler in Netflix's new series, G.L.O.W., which stands for the "Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling."
The show, executive produced by Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan, is a comedy that looks at the female wrestling league of the '80s. Brie will play a struggling actress who looks to save her career by becoming one of said Gorgeous Ladies.
No doubt, this show promises to have some of the best costumes and hair looks on television. Don't believe us? Just check out the G.L.O.W. in action in clips of the TV show these women had back in the day. Trust us, you will not regret it.
Brie has previously appeared on television shows such as Community and Mad Men. She currently lends her voice to Netflix's animated series BoJack Horseman. But this is the first show though where she gets to play the lead and it couldn't be a better choice.
G.L.O.W. boasts an all-female creative team with Homeland's Liz Flahive and Nurse Jackie's Carly Mensch serving as showrunners.
Now get ready for big hair and body slams.
