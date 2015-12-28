Just in case you didn't find everything you wanted underneath the tree this Christmas — or if you're merely finding it a tad difficult returning to work after the long holiday weekend this Monday morning — James Franco is here with a gift that keeps on giving.
Now, you probably already know that James has a younger brother named Dave. Dave Franco is also an actor. He's appeared in movies such as 21 Jump Street, Neighbors, and Now You See Me. James and Dave are currently filming The Disaster Artist, a movie about the making of cult classic The Room, together. James has been posting pictures from behind the scenes on his Instagram account.
But did you know that James and Dave actually have another, more elusive brother? Yes, there is a third Franco. In the words of Santa and the M&M's on that wonderful commercial: "He DOES exist." (They DO exist.) Look, here's some proof.
Now, you probably already know that James has a younger brother named Dave. Dave Franco is also an actor. He's appeared in movies such as 21 Jump Street, Neighbors, and Now You See Me. James and Dave are currently filming The Disaster Artist, a movie about the making of cult classic The Room, together. James has been posting pictures from behind the scenes on his Instagram account.
But did you know that James and Dave actually have another, more elusive brother? Yes, there is a third Franco. In the words of Santa and the M&M's on that wonderful commercial: "He DOES exist." (They DO exist.) Look, here's some proof.
Advertisement
Tom Franco is the middle brother who's managed to fly under the radar to the general public's knowledge. If you know about the East Bay art scene, however, you've probably heard about Tom's work. He's a painter and a sculptor, and he also dabbles in other discplines. Tom illustrated his mother Betsy's book Metamorphosis. And, if this sentence from a 2012 profile of Tom from Diablo Magazine is any indication, he may even out-Franco his brother James. "One major factor in its growth has been Julia Lazar, the collective’s codirector and Franco’s girlfriend, whom he met at a meditation retreat and later got to know better as comember of an avant-garde dance troupe."
Meditation retreat + avant-garde dance troupe = classic Franco.
Here's some more classic Franco: The brothers are all in their 30s, but they spent Christmas playing with lightsabers. Tom was Kylo Ren. Bonus points if he was Emo Kylo Ren.
Chewie, we're home.
Advertisement