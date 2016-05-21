Dave Franco has some things to say about his upcoming wedding to Alison Brie.
The two actors met years ago at a bar in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, began dating, and eventually, got engaged. They usually stay pretty quiet about their relationship, but Franco did open up a little about their plans for the big day.
The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star spoke with E! on the red carpet at the premiere of the sequel. Franco says he's not good with the whole wedding planning thing.
"We just keep paring it down and paring it down," he tells E! "I don't know. We might just elope."
For Franco, eloping seems like the "easy," "simple," and "nice" thing to do. He says he doesn't want a big wedding.
No word on where Brie might come down on this elopement issue. With these two, odds are they'll figure out a nice balance to find what works for them and keeps their stress levels at a minimum.
