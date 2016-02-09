Alison Brie Met Dave Franco Partying In Mardi Gras, Gives Us All Hope

If you've ever been to Mardi Gras, then you know why the epic annual celebration is nicknamed the more accurate, "Pardi Gras." The city of New Orleans transforms into a world full of booze, beads, and bare breasts. And, apparently, chance moments.
If you ever thought to yourself, Who actually meets good guys out at bars these days?, you aren't alone. Alison Brie felt the same way, until it worked for her.
“People were like, ‘So you’re … the ones it works out for,’” she told Yahoo! Style. “I don’t think I’d recommend it normally; it’s sort of outside of both of our characters.”
Brie, amongst all the craziness, managed to find more than just a yard long margarita in the bars of NOLA, she also found her future boyfriend, Dave Franco. Fast-forward about four years, and the two are now engaged, but still manage to keep their relationship pretty private. “We don’t go out of our way, we just don’t flaunt it,” she said.
So, the next time you lock eyes with someone across the bar, while it probably won't be a Franco, it could very well be the one.
If you ever thought to yourself, Who actually meets good guys out at bars these days?, you aren't alone. Alison Brie felt the same way, until it worked for her.
“People were like, ‘So you’re … the ones it works out for,’” she told Yahoo! Style. “I don’t think I’d recommend it normally; it’s sort of outside of both of our characters.”
Brie, amongst all the craziness, managed to find more than just a yard long margarita in the bars of NOLA, she also found her future boyfriend, Dave Franco. Fast-forward about four years, and the two are now engaged, but still manage to keep their relationship pretty private. “We don’t go out of our way, we just don’t flaunt it,” she said.
So, the next time you lock eyes with someone across the bar, while it probably won't be a Franco, it could very well be the one.
Advertisement