Emilia Clarke Stanning Over James Franco's New Movie Will Make You So Happy

The reaction I gave when having just walked out of #thedisasterartist (I’m also mid-giving my best rendition of “I did nahhhhht, oh hi mark” *phone in hand acting as the infamous water bottle* in case you’re wondering why I look a lil’ cray-cray) GO AND WATCH THIS IF YOU WANT MASCARA RUNNING FUNNY/HEART WARMING JOY IN EQUAL MEASURE #lookslikeitsmorethanjustinsanelygoodlooksthatrunsinthefrancofamily ?? #funny #funny #funny #funny #willsortoutallyourchristmastensioninoneblissful1hour45minsession ??

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:55am PST