Emilia Clarke Stanning Over James Franco's New Film Will Make You So Happy

Emilia Clarke has been up to a lot these days — she's busy working on Game of Thrones season 8 with her cast mates and she's just become a platinum blonde like the Khaleesi herself. In between takes on the season that previous co-star Jason Momoa calls the "greatest thing that's ever aired on TV," she finds time to check out cool indie films, namely, The Disaster Artist, which stars James Franco.
The Disaster Artist is based on the book by the same name, and is about the making of The Room by Tommy Wiseau. The Room is widely considered one of the worst films ever made and a total cult favourite. Naturally, Franco had to make a film about it. But while The Room is widely panned, The Disaster Artist is poised to become one of indie studio A24's many smash hits.
Clarke proclaimed her love for The Disaster Artist on Instagram, where she wrote "The reaction I gave when having just walked out of #thedisasterartist (I’m also mid-giving my best rendition of “I did nahhhhht, oh hi mark” *phone in hand acting as the infamous water bottle* in case you’re wondering why I look a lil’ cray-cray) GO AND WATCH THIS IF YOU WANT MASCARA RUNNING FUNNY/HEART WARMING JOY IN EQUAL MEASURE." A stream-of-consciousness caption probably inspired by The Room itself.
It's safe to say she loves The Disaster Artist, and, well, if it's good enough for the Mother of Dragons, it's good enough for us. The Disaster Artist is already playing in cinemas, so get yourself to a screening for "FUNNY/HEART WARMING JOY IN EQUAL MEASURE."
