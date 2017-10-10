Are you so ready for Game of Thrones to come back? Are you so, so miserable knowing we'll be waiting until 2019 for the show to return? Are you still wondering if Tormund survived the collapse of Eastwatch-by-the-Sea? We know the answer to all of these questions is a resounding yes.
Buzzfeed has the scoop on an adorable Game of Thrones fan who happened to score selfies and first looks of the cast on their way to Belfast, Ireland to begin production on season 8. Her Instagram account is private, but Buzzfeed managed to snag some photos, and we are sharing them with you now. Feast your eyes on Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane, in all his alive and living glory. This means Tormund's chances of surviving the Ice Dragon attack just went way, way up. Of course, he could just be filming a death scene, but we're choosing to remain optimistic.
Next to him is fellow Wall Watcher, Ben Crompton, who plays Dolorous Edd, the current Lord Commander of the Night's Watch.
She also caught Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Pilou Asbaek (Euron Greyjoy) plotting to overthrew Cersei. More likely they were just walking through the airport or a hotel lobby.
Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) chat about how rough their characters have it, presumably. Sitting under that tree being the Three Eyed Raven seems chilly, at the very least.
She also caught a glimpse of my personal Game of Thrones crush, Ser Jorah Mormont, also known as Iain Glen.
The lucky fan also got a selfie with Samwell Tarly, aka John Bradley. What a pair!
And speaking of Samwell Tarly, he was also spotted around Oldtown — I mean, Belfast — with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and his buddy Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington). Clarke is sporting her new platinum hair, and Harington still hasn't cut his hair. We hope he never, ever does. Onto season 8!
Samwell Tarley & Daenarys Targaryen in Belfast today, thankfully no dragons @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8vAFGKJC4J— Colin Reid (@gcolinreid7) October 9, 2017
