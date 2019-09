Ser Davos Seaworth, also known as Liam Cunningham told TV Guide that "The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer. We're filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we'd have six months to do ten episodes, so we're [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes." In other words: it's going to take a long time to film the show and wrap up post-production, so let's get cozy while we wait, because it'll be a while.