Game of Thrones fans, grab your nearest security blanket or stress ball, because this news just plain sucks.
Let's just get it over with: Game of Thrones is very likely to return in 2019, not 2018. Yes, that is two years from now. Yes, that is 24 months. 730 days. That is a long time, and we feel your pain. We really do.
Ser Davos Seaworth, also known as Liam Cunningham told TV Guide that "The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer. We're filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we'd have six months to do ten episodes, so we're [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes." In other words: it's going to take a long time to film the show and wrap up post-production, so let's get cozy while we wait, because it'll be a while.
Advertisement
In addition, filming of the show will be further delayed by Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding. OK, fair, but still.
At least we know that season 8 is kicking into high gear. Cunningham told Buzzfeed's AM to DM that the cast will be table reading through the script this upcoming Sunday. They'll be reading the first three episodes, and start filming next week. If only we could be a fly on the wall for that table reading. Could you even imagine? There's the entire cast, dressed casually around a large table, cold reading the script, collapsing into giggles when things get awkward.
In the meanwhile, we're going to have a hard time keeping up with spoilers, because the show is reportedly deploying a bunch of anti-leak measures. We know it's hard, but we'll all get through this together.
Advertisement