How Game Of Thrones Is Keeping Leakers From Discovering The Show's Actual Ending

In order to throw fans off of its scent, the production team at Game of Thrones will be using an age-old practice to keep the series finale under wraps. How? According to Entertainment Weekly, the crew is going to film multiple endings, so nobody will know how the show ends until the final product hits the airwaves.
Citing a report from HBO's programming president Casey Bloys, EW reports that he tactic was revealed during a speaking engagement at Bethlehem's Moravian College.
"I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions, so that nobody really knows what happens," Bloys said, according to the document. "You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."
HBO has not confirmed (or denied) Bloys' statement, but going old-school may be the only way for any secrets to actually stay secret.
GoT showrunner Dan Weiss was less forthcoming when he was asked about plans to keep details under wraps. According to EW, the show has been working to keep details away from the press to reduce the possibility of leaks. "We don't even want to tell you," Weiss said of how HBO was working to counter any unwanted reveals. "Because if we do then somebody will figure out how to circumvent the things that we’re doing."
Other TV shows, such as fellow HBO series Sex and the City and ABC's epic show Lost, also made fans second guess leaked images by shooting multiple endings. While fans wait for GoT's legitimate finale, they're sure to spin plenty of their own theories, regardless of any clues and reveals.
