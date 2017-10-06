The Game of Thrones set is where Kit Harington and Rose Leslie first met in 2012, so it's only fitting that Harington wants his HBO costars to be guests at the wedding.
Appearing on the U.K.'s The Jonathan Ross Show, Harington said he's already informed a Game of Thrones producer that the show might need to change its filming schedule to accommodate the wedding.
"I rang him up, and I said, 'I'm getting married, and it's your fault, actually,'" Harington said on the show. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding, by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there, so the whole thing has got to shut down."
The actor also revealed that he almost ruined the proposal — he had an elaborate night in mind, but he got too excited and asked Rose to marry him earlier than he'd originally planned.
"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff. But we were in the country, and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early," Harington said on the show. "Sorry, that’s a really bad expression... I meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load."
Last week, Harington and Leslie confirmed their engagement with an announcement in U.K. newspaper The Times. One thing they'll never do, though, is have a Game of Thrones-themed wedding, he said on the Jonathan Ross Show. And considering how weddings turn out on the show, that's probably a smart move.
