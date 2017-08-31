Of course, Hivju doesn't run Game Of Thrones, which means he isn't sure if this cliffhanger is a good or bad omen for the leader of the Free Folk. But, he was quick to note that if this was real life, Tormund would probably be a goner. "Realistically speaking," Hivju said. "If you're on top of an ice wall and it's many hundreds of meters tall ... I was a competitive climber when I was younger, and that fall, I must say, it doesn't look good, man. It really doesn't look good."