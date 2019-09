The 34-year-old dished on all the awesomeness going on in her life right now during a chat with ET Online at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas this weekend. "Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally," shared Brie, who wed Franco in a small, private ceremony after two years of engagement. "But being married, to me, is similar to the experience of working on this show, in that it's been a very empowering year, and a very settled-feeling year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'YEAH, I can take on anything!'"