Alison Brie is kicking ass on both the personal and professional fronts in 2017. The actress is starring in the upcoming Netflix original series GLOW, premiering later this month. Plus, she's still riding the high of newlywed bliss after secretly tying the knot with Dave Franco in March. And Brie is finding both milestones to be sources of serious strength and happiness.
The 34-year-old dished on all the awesomeness going on in her life right now during a chat with ET Online at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas this weekend. "Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally," shared Brie, who wed Franco in a small, private ceremony after two years of engagement. "But being married, to me, is similar to the experience of working on this show, in that it's been a very empowering year, and a very settled-feeling year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'YEAH, I can take on anything!'"
Brie may be at the top of her career game right now — but, like her character in GLOW, Brie had to fight hard to get where she is. Brie she plays a down-on-her-luck actress named Ruth in the '80s-set comedy. Ruth ends up joining a female wrestling cohort called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (hence the series' acronym title). But getting the role was no piece of cake for the Community alum.
"They didn’t even want to bring me in," she told Entertainment Weekly in May. "I don’t think they thought I was gritty enough," Brie explained. "I fought for this one." And now, the newlywed is feeling stronger than ever. "I’ve honestly never felt cooler or more powerful. I’m now capable of things I never even knew. I can do, like 10 pull-ups in a row." Bet her hubby, who she told ET is GLOW's biggest fan, is impressed.
GLOW stars streaming on Netflix June 23.
