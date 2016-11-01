The Most Interesting Woman In The World is back at it.
On Tuesday, Emily’s List, in partnership with Priorities USA and Schlep Labs, released the second in its series of pro-Hillary Clinton spots, The Most Interesting Woman In The World — this one is titled "Apprentice."
The video, starring James Franco and shared exclusively with Refinery29, features a selection of outrageous and improbable feats that Hillary Clinton is said to have achieved — and in some cases, did achieve.
“She didn’t just bring Iran to the table. She whittled the table from a single piece of oak,” Franco narrates.
"Yoda was her apprentice," he adds, throwing some subtle shade at GOP nominee Donald Trump, whose behavior on the set of his show The Apprentice has drawn scrutiny during the campaign.
The video continues the fine tradition of Chuck Norris jokes and internet memes, riffing on the viral Dos Equis beer campaign with a similar tagline.
In a press release for the first video in the series, Franco praised Clinton and said that it wasn’t a stretch to call Clinton “the most interesting woman in the world.”
“Hillary Clinton has led an amazing life,” he wrote. “I got involved in this project because I wanted more people, particularly younger people, to get to know an extraordinary woman who has, through a lifetime [of] work, earned our trust and support.”
On camera, Franco has the same message. "I don't always endorse candidates," he says, clad in a Clinton-branded bath towel. "But when I do, they're extraordinary."
“Vote wisely, my friends," he advises.
