Though he earned a Golden Globe for his performance in The Disaster Artist, Franco has become a source of controversy ever since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced in mid-January. Just days after the Golden Globes, the Times published the accounts of five women who alleged that Franco had exploited them. Through his attorney, Franco has denied the accusations, and the actor has shifted out of the spotlight. He attended the SAG Awards , but did not walk the red carpet, and he was not nominated for an Oscar. (Reportedly, Academy members wished they could change their votes after the Times published their report.)