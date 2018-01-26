The issue, the last from storied Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter, is an assembly of Hollywood's top talent. In the striking cover image, Oprah Winfrey sits next to Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Tom Hanks poses next to Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya, while Jessica Chastain lounges nearby. Michael Shannon, Gal Gadot, Robert De Niro, Claire Foy, Harrison Ford, and the departing editor-in-chief round out the scene. According to the accompanying article, THR points out that this cover is a digital composite of several smaller portraits, so it would have been easy to scrub Franco's presence from the tableau.