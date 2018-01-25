Story from Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon Calls Out Her & Oprah Winfrey's Photoshop Fails On VF Cover

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Laughter may be the best medicine, but that doesn't mean it can cure mysterious multiple limbs. But, that didn't stop Reese Witherspoon from chuckling over a pretty obvious Photoshop fail from the just-released cover of Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood portfolio issue, in which she is cuddled up with Oprah Winfrey.
"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs," she tweeted on Thursday. "I hope you can still accept me for who I am. (And I will never apologize for snuggling @Ophah . If you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)."
The cover, photographed by Annie Leibovitz is stunning on first glance. In it, stars like Jessica Chastain, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Gal Gadot, Nicole Kidman and, of course, Winfrey and Witherspoon, are dressed to kill as they offer sharp glances at the camera. But upon closer inspection, commenters have noted that they found added appendages caused by what some are calling "sloppy" photo editing.
Yes, it does appear that Winfrey and Witherspoon have more limbs than we had ever previously noticed. Though, if anyone could pull off three hands or legs, it'd definitely be the two of them.
Vanity Fair demonstrated some cheeky humor on their part as they acknowledged and corrected their mistake.
To make things worse, this issue is the last that Graydon Carter, the man who started the tradition of a March Hollywood VF issue, will ever oversee. As an ode to his contributions, VF even let him pose on the cover. If you look at the top right corner, he's nuzzled next to Robert DeNiro. Carter, a journalist and a producer, has been a staple at the magazine for an astonishing 25 years. As a farewell, he penned an essay about his most cherished memories from his time at the magazine, which included plenty of celebrity gossip and some personal achievements.
Of course, the minor photo faux-pas won't dampen his final issue. Inside, it touches on some of the most important cultural moments stemming from Hollywood, including the #MeToo movement and the demand for more diverse representation in film.
You can read the take a look at the story on Vanity Fair.
