Reese Witherspoon Calls Out Her & Oprah Winfrey's Photoshop Fails On VF Cover

To make things worse, this issue is the last that Graydon Carter, the man who started the tradition of a March Hollywood VF issue, will ever oversee. As an ode to his contributions, VF even let him pose on the cover. If you look at the top right corner, he's nuzzled next to Robert DeNiro. Carter, a journalist and a producer, has been a staple at the magazine for an astonishing 25 years. As a farewell, he penned an essay about his most cherished memories from his time at the magazine, which included plenty of celebrity gossip and some personal achievements.