Bryan Cranston Loves Pal Tom Hanks Just As Much As You Do

"I have known [Hanks] for 30 years, and I've watched him on set. Our wives are very good friends, and my wife was in their wedding," Cranston said. "So I was able to watch firsthand how a young man who is a star comports himself and treats people and is able to create an atmosphere on the set that is fun and welcoming of thoughts and ideas and get-the-work-done and then, 'See ya,' go home. You can have it all. You don't have to be the tortured actor and make everyone's life miserable."