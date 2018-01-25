Reese Witherspoon Calls Out Her & Oprah Winfrey's Photoshop Fails On VF Cover

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ?( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018
12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018
Important question: Does Reese Witherspoon have three legs on the cover of Vanity Fair?https://t.co/fEDeiQsDm6 pic.twitter.com/jQFYsFbLLP— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 25, 2018
im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd— space wifey ? (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018
Forget Reese Witherspoon having 3 legs in Vanity Fair’s photo, Oprah has 3 hands in another ?? (She’s holding Reese) pic.twitter.com/ngZ4cFwRWK— Kaitlin Hatton (@HattonKaitlin) January 25, 2018
As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018
¯_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error online.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz