Whoa, This Brand New HBO Series Has Already Been Renewed

Only two episodes in and HBO has already renewed The Deuce for a second season. Perhaps, that shouldn't be too surprising since critics and viewers alike seem to adore this gritty '70s drama that looks at the rise of the porn industry in New York City. We here at Refinery29 are certainly fans of the surprisingly feminist show from The Wire's David Simon, which is constantly reminding us how dangerous it is to be a sex worker.
"We are thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with master storytellers David Simon and George Pelecanos,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. “Their unique gift for immersing the audience in their dark and edgy worlds brings a brilliant verisimilitude unlike any other. With the remarkably talented Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco leading an exceptional cast, we look forward to delving deeper as this captivating story evolves.”
It's a story that has its roots in both fact and fiction with Gyllenhaal's Candy being based on porn star Candida Royalle and Franco's twin roles of Vincent and Frankie Martino inspired by two brothers, one of which owned a bar in New York City that served the types of characters you see on The Deuce. It's also a story that isn't afraid to go there. Hello, that potato soup porn scene we can never unsee.
With the risqué material the show is dealing with you may be surprised that HBO so quickly decided to bring it back, but Simon certainly isn't. In a statement, the creator remarked that "everyone involved with this project is genuinely grateful to HBO for the chance to take the narrative where it needs to go.
"We knew the theme and purpose of the story," he added, "but there are many people in the entertainment industry who might not have it told, or worse, would have told it for the wrong reasons. HBO is a serious outfit. And they don’t scare.”
Get ready for a second season that is definitely going to keeping pushing boundaries.
